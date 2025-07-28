Bhumi Pednekar Gets Candid About Cosmetic Surgeries: "It Is My Way Of Being"

In the age of filters, fillers, and fierce opinions, conversations around cosmetic surgeries are more common than ever in the entertainment industry. While some stars are open about going under the knife, others face constant speculation. The buzz rarely dies down, and actors are frequently asked to weigh in on the debate. At a recent event in New Delhi, Bhumi Pednekar was the latest celebrity to be asked about the chatter around cosmetic procedures.

Responding to the speculation about whether she has opted for any cosmetic procedures, Bhumi Pednekar says, “I feel, to each their own. We live in a time where people should make their own choices. I am nobody to have any kind of judgment on what people want to do. I also feel that this is being discussed way too much. It is my way of being,” she told News18 Showsha.

Bhumi Pednekar had previously addressed an incident about being trolled for the size of her lips. In a conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra, the “So people have the most bizarre thing. Somebody actually told me that your lips are too big. I said, ‘Since when is that a problem? Aren't people paying lakhs of money to get that done? They can say the most bizarre things that I think you should just be aware of what you are and not care.”

Bhumi Pednekar has quite a history with trolls, who had attacked her when she shared a video of herself with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar. Netizens noticed that the sisters looked alike but some trolls said they may have gone to the "same surgeon", hinting at getting plastic surgery. To which, Samiksha cleverly replied, "Or same parents? Maybe?"

Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen walking the ramp at India Couture Week 2025 on July 27 where the actress turned showstopper for designer Ritu Kumar. Bhumi wore a golden lehenga set that blended ethnic charm with a modern twist.

Workwise, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in The Royals with Ishaan Khatter.