NDTV Exclusive: Ritu Kumar Says "Can't Do Just Fast Fashion, It Lacks Depth"

Celebrated Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar, who has been part of the fashion industry for over 50 years, showcased her latest collection "Threads of Time: Reimagined" at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

The breathtaking collection was unveiled at the Taj Palace in Delhi on July 27, 2025, marking the fifth day of the ongoing couture week.

Ritu Kumar launched her label in 1969, with designs that continue to feel relevant even today. From the onset of her career, the celebrated fashion designer has focused on merging traditional Indian textiles with modern design - a legacy beautifully reflected in her latest collection.

Known for reviving and empowering Indian crafts and livelihoods of local artisans, Ritu Kumar spoke exclusively to NDTV about the secret to sustaining a brand for over five decades.

"I don't think I could pull out a collection every day, just fast fashion. It doesn't have the kind of depth that we have. But the secret is also to go out there and search more, because it's all there. But essentially, it is the crafts of this country which give you the strength," she said.

When Ritu Kumar's son Amrish Kumar, CEO and Creative Director at label Ritu Kumar, was asked how often he turns to the veteran designer for nuggets of wisdom, he replied, "Let's just say I get them all the time".

The show began with traditional bridal wear and transitioned to modern wedding styles. While all the outfits looked breathtaking, it was Bhumi Pednekar walking for the designer that stole the show.

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a golden lehenga that redefined modern bridal glamour. She ditched the traditional dupatta for a sleek cape, bringing contemporary elegance to the runway.

Hyundai ICW 2025 began on July 23, 2025 and will conclude on July 30, 2025.