NDTV Exclusive: Tarun Tahiliani Says, "Hindus Did Beautiful Textiles, Islam Brought Embroidery And The British Brought Tailoring"

Designer Tarun Tahiliani, who has marked 30 years in the fashion industry celebrated this milestone with a hallmark show case, Quintessence that was nothing but an ode to India and its legacy of couture. The extravagant fashion show was held at The Oberoi, New Delhi on Saturday, July 26, 2025, which was day 4 of the ongoing Hyundai Indian Couture Week 2025. The made in India for a modern India themed couture show was an intimate gathering to celebrate craft, culture and couture. It saw beauty moful Shahnaz Husain among other leading names in attendance. What's more, the finale of the show featured models walking to Alisha Chinai's hit pop song, Made In India that left the audience grooving too.

Speaking to NDTV exclusively post the show Tarun Tahiliani said, "The collection was very opulent and rich in craft, but understated at the same time."

Speaking of the focus on artisanship, especially now on a global level and how it can be promoted. Tarun Tahiliani said, "So our fashion did not exist in the western way. It was textile, embroidery and was handmade, whether it is Bandhani, Chikankari or Mukaish and all the weaves. Because suddenly we are becoming so western, it lost relevance. But the job of us designers is to revive it and we as Indians love it."

He further said, "It is my big endeavour, where we want to be modern and live in the moment, but we also have to respect our heritage. The motto my company is 'All that we were and more'. So I always say Hindus did beautiful textile, Islam brought embroidery, the British brought tailoring; and our generation mixes it all together. That is the process of evolution, the more you do, the more you learn, the more you can do. And it becomes more relevant, in a way."

Since Tarun Tahiliani's couture label is celebrating 30 glorious years in the industry this year. The stalwart designer gave witty and positive response to where does he see himself in the next 30 years to come. "I will still be here doing the same thing, but on a trampoline this time I hope."

