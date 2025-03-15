NDTV Exclusive: Tarun Tahiliani Speaks On His Legacy, Entry Into Fashion, Bond With His Father And More

During an exclusive interaction with NDTV, iconic fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani spoke his heart out on all things about his legacy, his entry into the world of fashion, his everlasting bond with his father and much more. This opens a pathway for us to explore the maverick of a man behind all the exquisite designs and drapery.

Tarun Tahiliani is a man who has been the force behind innumerable collections of handcrafted custom made traditional Indian couture pieces that have dressed up celebrities ranging from Kim Kardashian, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and many more for everything from their own weddings, to those of their friends, festivals, red carpet appearances and beyond.

During this exclusive interview with NDTV, Tarun Tahiliani expressed his couture brand's goal saying, "We are going to keep making clothes that are better." He further opened up on his take on what the global fashion scene derives from India saying, "The whole world came to us because of our textiles." This throws light on the rich indigenous heritage of Indian handlooms and handcrafted weaves and textiles. He also spoke on how Indians today have owned up their identities with pride after all this time saying, "Now Indians are proud be Indians and the wedding is the biggest driver of fashion."

Tarun speaks on how the Indian market has responded to the popping up and presence of all the designers on the scene saying, "For most designers, the market in India has exploded." He added, "Everyone thinks of fashion as colour. But to my eyes, the way Indians draped fabric is the most sensational and unique thing of any culture on the planet." This throws light on the heritage that the Indian sartorial scene comes from dating back centuries and interwoven like threads amidst the sands of time.

It was not just his professional opinion that Tarun Tahiliani spoke, but he also addressed his relationship with his parents, particularly his father, how he chose art over sports, and more. He mentioned, "My father did try very hard to make me join the Navy"; and added, "I did all the things that my parents wanted me to do." This shows the patriotic element in his father's nature and mirrors his dutiful son like character.

Tarun also spoke on how the world of fashion was in his mother's day versus how it contemporarily in the West. "During our mother's generation, we didn't have fashion in the construct that the West has it now."

Last but not least, he spoke of how he instinctively picked art over sport as a child sharing the anecdote, "As a kid, I wore polo bracelets because I had some issue with my legs. I couldn't play sports, so I just like art."

