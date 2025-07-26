NDTV Exclusive: Designer Amit Aggarwal Was Asked His Pick For Most Stylish Politician. His Reply

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, designer Amit Aggarwal spoke all about all things design and couture, how he is in awe of Priyanka Chopra and her kryptonite-like aura, and his pick for the most stylish politician - Rahul Gandhi.

Hyundai Indian Couture Week 2025 saw Amit Aggarwal presenting his latest collection in partnership with Nebula by Titan and ISVARI Jalandhar Jewellery House. What's more, on the sidelines of his showcase the ace designer gave a rather fun interview to NDTV and expressed his opinion on all his favourites, be it in the celebrity or fashion universe, or even his choice of clothing and beyond.

Despite leading stars across Bollywood and overseas including Shilpa Shetty, John Legend, Priyanka Chopra and many more choosing Amit Aggarwal as their choice of couturier, when asked which star he thinks embodies the values of the label, Amit Aggarwal the best. He was all praises for none other than Priyanka Chopra while he didn't pick a favourite.

He further shared an experience he had during his initial years in the industry when his brand, Amit Aggarwal was still in its nascent stages back in 2012-2013. "I had the pleasure of meeting Priyanka Chopra when she was shooting for Barfi. This was my first time meeting her, I walked into the room, where there were many people of the crew around because it was a shooting set. However, the magnetism the kind of power that she had was unlike any other."

Amit Aggarwal further told NDTV about Priyanka Chopra, "More than global domination, she was born to rule. I never felt that much power - every word that comes out of her mouth is laced in power and confidence. She has the glowing aura of a kryptonite."

He further revealed a few more fun details in a candid round of rapid fire.

When asked what his favourite item of clothing is, Amit Aggarwal instantly reverted, "A pair of black anything."

His dream destination for a fashion show is China.

A person who Amit Aggarwal dreams to dress is The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Meryl Streep.

Amit Aggarwal surely saved the best for the last. When asked who is the most stylish politician as per him, Amit laughingly responded, "It'll be super controversial if I said that." Then quickly added, "For me its Rahul Gandhi."

