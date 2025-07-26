ICW 2025: Akshay Kumar Feels Like A Royal Turning Showstopper For Falguni Shane Peacock

Akshay Kumar has made a stylish return to the ramp after twelve long years. On Friday, July 25, 2025 the Bollywood star played muse to designer Falguni Shane Peacock at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, which is underway at Taj Palace in New Delhi. The 57-year-old turned showstopper as he closed the fashion parade with unmatched charm and grace in Indian attire.

For the event, Akshay Kumar embraced the royalty of maharajas in the designer's latest Raj Mahal Bijoux couture collection. Inspired by palace carvings, regal drapes and the stunning artistry of Jaipur's City Palace and the Laxmi Vilas Palace, the collection is an ode to the legacy of Indian kings and their timeless grandeur.

Akshay Kumar resembled an Indian prince charming in an ivory sherwani featuring a bandhgala jacket, adorned with intricate silk thread embroidery all over. Padded shoulders, side slits and full sleeves added structure to his sharp, sleek and crisp look. Ornate gold buttons at the centre offered regal elegance with some subtle contrast. He teamed the tailored fit with a matching kurta underneath and a pair of straight-fit, flared ethnic trousers in a similar shade of white.

Juttis embroidered with silver embellishments, coupled with black-tinted sunglasses, sealed Akshay Kumar's ethnic outing, boasting nothing but grandeur.

Previous Occassions On Which Akshay Ruled The Ramp

Akshay Kumar's last ramp walk prior to this year was in 2018. The Housefull 5 actor walked for designer Lalit Dalmia at the Tech Fashion Tour Season 4. The event, held at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, celebrated the fusion of technology and fashion, incorporating cutting-edge designs and futuristic fabrics.

Akshay Kumar leaned on a deep black, long, structured and velvety overcoat that came with high collars and sharp shoulders, adorned with gothic elements in threadwork. The coat plunged into an asymmetrical hemline with ruffled layers at the bottom, delivering a touch of whimsy. Matching black trousers completed his avatar.

Before this, Akshay Kumar took on the ramp at India Luxury Style Week, Men's Edition in Mumbai and Bengaluru in 2015.

The Bollywood star's debut appearance was at Lakme Fashion Week in 2009, where he owned the ramp for Levi's in a Tarun Tahiliani number.

With every step, Akshay Kumar proves he is not just a showstopper but a style icon maharaja in his own right.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Work-Life Balance A "Lie", Says "You Need To First..."