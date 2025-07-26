Akshay Kumar Jokingly Remarks, <i>"Kaafi Late Nahi Ho Gaya?"</i> As He Closes ICW Day 3 Past His Bedtime

Akshay Kumar made a dashing comeback to the ramp after a 12-year hiatus on Friday, July 25, 2025. The Housefull 5 actor turned showstopper for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. He ooked regal as he walked across the runway with his iconic swag. Dressed in an ivory bandhgala, a matching kurta, similar toned white ethnic trousers and a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses; all eyes were glued to the OG Bollywood star. But it was his post event media interaction that caught our attention.

Right as he started to address media during the post show press conference, the 57-year-old star said, "Well, thank you very much. Main Hindi mein bolunga. Aap sabhi logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, jitne bhi yahan log aaye, aur media." Then he looked at his watch and remarked, "Kaafi late nahi ho gaya?". Many in the press and audience joked that it is way past his bedtime referring to the disciplined life he leads. Someone even cheekily said, said "Dilli mein chalta hai sir"; to which Akshay replied, "Dilli mein chalta hai? Tabhi haal dekh tera."

Post this fun banter that left the audience into breaking into laughs Akshay expressed his honour and collaborating with Falguni Shane Peacock and returning back to the ramp post a 12-year long period. "Actually, after a long time I'm doing this walk, ramp walk. Mujhe yaad hai, aaj se kareeban 12 saal pehle, maine phir ek baar ramp walk kiya tha, maine inhi ke saath kiya tha. And it's been an honour doing that."

In light of Akshay Kumar's fun "kaafi late nahi ho gaya?" comment and his disciplined lifestyle. Here are the benefits of following an early-to-bed and early-to-rise routine that will make you hop on to this bandwagon too.

The early-to-bed and early-to-rise routine has a bunch of physical and mental health benefits including improved sleep quality before anything else. It also increases one's energy levels through the day and leads to increased productivity. It helps with regulating one's mood and keeps the person in a happy and balanced state of mind. The routine and its discipline in turn also makes people's immune system stronger. It helps individuals become more organised and better equipped to manage strees.

Akshay Kumar's fun banter at ICW 2025 has real life wellness roots.

