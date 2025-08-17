Janhvi Kapoor's Leather Co-Ord Set Is The Definition Of Polished Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. While fans are waiting to see her on screen, her promotional looks off-screen are already making waves. The actress' stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, and they are "fire".

This time, Janhvi picked a striking co-ord set from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. The outfit was made of rich tan leather and featured a fitted top paired with a matching pencil skirt. The top came with a corset-inspired structure, a square neckline and pearl accents running across the bustline. Metallic clasps added a tough yet polished detail.

The matching skirt carried the same button-down fastening through the centre with a sleek slit at the hem. What made the set stand out even more was the embossed floral detailing on the leather.

Janhvi Kapoor's footwear was a clean match. She wore pointed brown pumps that blended perfectly with the outfit and kept the colour palette consistent from head to toe. Accessories were kept subtle but made an impact. A pair of earrings from Beg Borrow Steal Studio and statement rings from Litmus India added a hint of shine without drawing away from the star piece - the leather co-ord itself.

For makeup, Savleen Manchanda kept things glowing and fresh. Janhvi Kapoor's base had a warm bronzed finish, sculpted cheekbones, and a soft highlight that caught the light beautifully. The star's lips had a nude shade with a glossy finish that looked effortless. On her eyes, she wore mauve-brown tones with a touch of shimmer. The makeup balanced the strong leather vibe with soft, romantic touches.

Janhvi Kapoor's hair, styled by Sanky Evrus, was kept voluminous, and slightly tousled. The textured waves framed her face and gave her a breezy, modern look. The styling and the co-ord set was another win in Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe.