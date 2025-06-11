Its A "Carpe Diem" Kind Of Day For Shilpa Shetty In A White Bikini And Mermaid Skirt

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Shilpa Shetty wore an all-white fitted bralette with a single sleeve and scarf detail.

She paired the top with a figure-hugging mermaid skirt featuring frilly floor-length details.

She styled her hair in loose waves, letting the sea breeze create a natural effect. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Shilpa Shetty has earned the tag of Bollywood's OG fashionista. Exquisite sarees to pretty dresses - she nails every style statement with unparalleled poise. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday weekend at Hvar Island in Croatia, has treated fans to her tropical sartorial avatar.

Shilpa Shetty leaned on an all-white ensemble as she struck some alluring poses against the pristine seascape. She wore a fitted bralette with ribbed details all over. The stand-out part was the single sleeve element, which went across her shoulder. The fabric wrapped around her neck created a scarf-like feature, adding a dose of unconventionality to beachwear.

The 50-year-old teamed the risque number with a figure-hugging mermaid skirt. The gathered details around the waist had all our attention. But it was the frilly details cascading in length and grazing the floor that screamed drama.

Shilpa Shetty proved that risque is her middle name as she carried the two-piece outfit with absolute confidence. In one snap, she waved a long tassled strip of cloth in her hand, leaving us guessing how she would have preferred to style it.

For accessories, Shilpa Shetty kept it chic. Stacked bracelets, statement rings and a pink, diamond-encrusted heart-shaped pendant served modern elegance. Uber-cool red-tinted shades added a pop of colour to her monochrome coastal style.

When at sea, sunscreen becomes your best friend while makeup remains subtle. Shilpa Shetty followed the rule. She opted for a light blush on the cheeks and a soft shade of pink lipstick. Generous coats of mascara on her fluttery lashes gave a curled-up effect. Well-groomed and arched eyebrows sealed her natural glam.

For the finishing touches, Shilpa Shetty left her coloured tresses open in waves. She let the sea breeze play with her hair as they flew wildly.

If you are heading for a beach vacation, we bet you will turn to Shilpa Shetty for some useful fashion advice, and this post is evidence.