Shilpa Shetty Owns The Night At A Beauty Event In A Monochrome Fit And Washboard Abs

A classic black and white number never goes out of style and Shilpa Shetty's latest appearance at the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Awards is proof. Bringing bold fashion and vintage inspiration to her outfit, Shetty chose to wear a co-ord set, consisting of a cropped jacket and a full-length skirt.

The actor and fitness icon, known for her elegant fashion choices, showed up in an outfit that was equal parts drama and sophistication. She recently took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the evening, captioning her post, “Slayyyy #ootd #vogue #winner #gratitude."

With this military-meets-couture aesthetic, the outfit is designed by British designer Helen Anthony. Crafted from a rich black fabric, the two-piece set was bordered with a clean white piping that added architectural edge to the look. It featured standout gold buttons and faux flap pockets on the jacket.

The cropped jacket showed off her sculpted midriff, bringing in a contemporary and sultry edge to the ensemble. The dramatic collar and flared cuffs with a front button down design added to the military theme. The matching high-waisted skirt is equally praise-worthy and featured an exaggerated white waistband styled like an oversized shirt collar.

Her hairdo by Seema Mane, perfectly complemented the editorial-worthy fit. Shetty opted for a sleek, twisted ponytail with a voluminous crown, adding drama to the look. In sync with the high neckline and detailed jacket, her hair was parted on one side with waves cascading down the other side of her face.

Her makeup, done by Ajay Shelar, was high on highlighter but not overpowering. The radiant, bronzed base and luminous skin made her glow naturally. A nude lip and winged eyeliner balanced the entire look.

Stylist Sukriti Grover's play with symmetry and structure made Shetty stand out at the event, while her hairstyle and makeup added a regal twist to the ensemble.

No doubt, she was one of the best dressed at the event. What do you think?