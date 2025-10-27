Janhvi Kapoor Brings Back 2000s Glam In A Roberto Cavalli Dress

Janhvi Kapoor has steadily built her place as one of the most dependable fashion girls in the industry. Whether it is red-carpet glamour, experimental couture, or off-duty chic, she always manages to bring her own personality into every look.

The actor, who rarely misses the mark, gave another stunning reminder of her evolving style at an event. Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a striking ensemble from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2003 couture collection.

The dress, a sunshine-yellow silk number, featured intricate Oriental-inspired embroidery with cranes and floral motifs delicately spread across the bodice and skirt. The high mandarin collar and short sleeves brought in a touch of structure.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a yellow dress. Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor

The skirt flared softly with an asymmetrical hemline, giving the look a fluid, feminine movement every time she walked. The glossy satin fabric added that signature Cavalli allure and a dose of early-2000s glamour.

To let the dress shine, Janhvi Kapoor kept her styling clean and balanced. She carried a yellow beaded pouch with gold embroidery and tassels. Her jewellery was minimal and tasteful – earrings, a few delicate gold rings and a bracelet. On her feet, she went with metallic strappy heels.

Hair and makeup played a huge role in tying the look together. Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo gave Janhvi Kapoor soft, voluminous waves with a clean middle partition. Makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda kept things glowing with bronzed skin, peachy lids, fluttery lashes and a muted rose-nude lip that looked fresh and modern.

With this appearance, Janhvi Kapoor reminded everyone why she is one of Bollywood's most stylish trendsetters.