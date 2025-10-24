Janhvi Kapoor Calls Physical Cheating A "Deal Breaker", Expert Explains Why Emotional Cheating Is Just As Damaging

What hurts more - a secret connection or a stolen kiss when it comes to cheating? Well, it isn't always about physical intimacy; sometimes, the deepest betrayals happen without a touch, but does that mean physical cheating can be forgiven? Well, not for Janhvi Kapoor.

During one of the episodes of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Amazon Prime talk show Too Much, when the duo asked Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar the question, "Is emotional cheating worse than physical cheating?", Janhvi Kapoor said that she believes physical infidelity is a deal breaker, while the others said they can "ignore" such mistakes.

Janhvi Kapoor initially said that both types of cheating are wrong, but when Twinkle Khanna commented, "Raat gayi, baat gayi" (what happened, happened, move on), she disagreed and said, "Baat nahi jaati."

Internet Praised Janhvi Kapoor

The internet was all praise for Janhvi Kapoor on the viral video, which had the text, "Clearly the 28-year-old is saner and has a spine," on it.

One user commented, "Big respect to Janhvi for standing her ground, even when she had to do it alone. It was so disappointing to see those so-called role models justifying cheating and saying things like 'you'll eventually get into this circle.' That kind of mindset is so toxic; it really shows how normalised cheating was for that generation."

Another user wrote, "Jahnvi is right." One user praised her, saying, "Jahnvi is the only one with standards here. I'm glad she stood her ground."

While the debate on the internet was never-ending, here's what an expert has to say about physical cheating versus emotional cheating.

So, Which One Is Worse: Physical Cheating Vs Emotional Cheating?

While physical cheating involves crossing clear physical boundaries that break the trust in a relationship, emotional cheating is more subtle but just as damaging. It's when one partner forms an intimate emotional bond with someone else, sharing thoughts, feelings, and affection that should belong within the relationship.

NDTV reached out to Emotional Intelligence Coach, Shivam, to understand if one is worse than the other and how it plays a role in a relationship.

The coach says, "Both are bad," she begins firmly. "Both are breaking points for a relationship. Once you've crossed that line - whether emotionally or physically - you've already made the decision to deceive your partner and lose their trust."

According to the coach, cheating is not always about a single act; it's a pattern, a progression. "For women, infidelity often begins with emotional intimacy and ends with physical intimacy. For men, it tends to start with physical intimacy and sometimes evolves into emotional intimacy."

The difference, Shivam explains, often lies in the reason behind cheating. "For women, cheating can stem from internal resentment, lack of communication, or emotional neglect - leading them to seek connection elsewhere. For men, it often begins with the need for excitement or novelty, which then becomes more complicated when emotions get involved."

But regardless of the path it takes, she believes infidelity - in any form - signals something deeper. "It's a sign of a lack of respect and trust. Once you've chosen to prioritise your own needs over the relationship, it's already the beginning of the end."

When asked whether couples should ever continue the relationship after such a betrayal, the coach says, "It's very difficult to rebuild something once trust is broken. Most of the time, cheating - whether emotional or physical - marks the end of the relationship."

At its core, cheating reveals cracks that were already there in the relationship - unresolved resentment, poor communication, unmet emotional needs. While the internet may debate which form of betrayal hurts more, perhaps the real question is: Can love survive once trust is gone?