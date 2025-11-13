Why Amruta Fadnavis Always Begins Her Day With Turmeric-And-Pepper Water

Morning routines set the tone for a productive day ahead, and what we choose to kickstart our mornings with can make all the difference. Many of us reach out for a cup of tea or coffee, while others prefer healthy fruit juice.

For Amruta Fadnavis, the morning drink of choice is a potent concoction of turmeric-and-black-pepper water. In a video posted on Curly Tales' Instagram page, Amruta shared her morning routine, which involves drinking haldi (turmeric)-and-pepper water first thing in the day.

So, What Are The Benefits Of Turmeric-And-Pepper Water

1. Fights inflammation

Curcumin, found in turmeric, and piperine, found in black pepper, have strong natural anti-inflammatory properties. According to Healthline, they work well together to block certain markers and pathways in the body that cause chronic inflammation. This helps in reducing swelling, pain, and discomfort throughout your body.

2. Protects your cells

The turmeric and pepper mixture is rich in antioxidants, which are like tiny shields for your body. They fight against unstable molecules called "free radicals" that damage your cells and contribute to ageing and disease. It also lowers the risk of cellular damage.

3. Aids in digestion

This combination supports digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. Turmeric also increases bile production, which helps digest fats.

4. Supports brain health and function

The curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can cross the blood-brain barrier. It may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a protein that helps the brain form new nerve cells and connections. This combination may improve memory, enhance mood and help protect against age-related cognitive decline.