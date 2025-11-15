At least nine people were killed and 29 others were injured after confiscated explosives stored at a police station in Nowgam near Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar went off on Friday night.
Most of those killed were policemen and forensic team officials, who were examining the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad recently. The material was part of the explosives, including ammonium nitrate, recovered from Faridabad.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, addressing the media, said the blast was "accidental".
"Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary," he said.
The explosion occurred days after a blast ripped through a car at a red light near the iconic Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring more than 20 others.
Here Are Updates On J&K Police Station Explosion, Delhi Blast:
"White Collar" Terror Module And Delhi Blast
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday afternoon said it cracked an inter-state and transnational "white collar" terror module.
It said it also seized 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances and arrested eight people, including three doctors - Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzammil Shakeel, and Shaheen Saeed - linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad.
Hours later, an explosion occurred in a car at a red light near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring more than 20 others.
Tuesday morning, the name of another doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Nabi, emerged, with sources saying that he was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded.
Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the "terrorist incident", said the seizure of the chemical used in bomb-making may have triggered a panic situation for the suspect and compelled him to relocate.
Video Shows Heavy Smoke, Vehicles On Fire After Nowgam Blast
A video showed fire crews battling flames as heavy smoke rose from the blast site. Massive debris was also seen on the ground, with multiple vehicles on fire.
Rescue work begins at Nowgam Police Station after deadly blast. J&K Police, Fire Brigade & Paramilitary on spot. More than 8 casualties likely in the explosion. Injured being rushed to Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital & SKIMS. Buildings and vehicles around also damaged.
Bodies Found 300 Metres Away After Nowgam Police Station Blast
Body parts were reportedly thrown in neighbouring houses about 300 metres away. Some residents more than 15 kilometres away also said they felt the explosion.
Video Shows Impact Of Blast At Nowgam Police Station
CCTV footage from a nearby house showed the impact of the explosion, which left a trail of destruction.
CCTV Footage from a nearby house when the Nowgam explosion took place in Srinagar, Kashmir. Ambulances and Top Police officials rushing to the spot. Casualties feared in the unfortunate incident. This is not a terror attack but an accident on explosives earlier confiscated.
It was the Nowgam police station that cracked the case of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's posters in various locations of the area.
These posters exposed the terror module in which radicalised highly-qualified professionals were involved. The discovery led to the recovery of massive explosive material and the arrest of several terror doctors.
In October, one of the arrested doctors, Adeel Ahmad Rather, was seen putting up these posters that warned of big attacks on security forces and "outsiders" in Kashmir. His arrest on October 27 uncovered a sinister network, which was later found to be behind the blast near Red Fort in Delhi that claimed 13 lives earlier this week.