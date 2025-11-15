At least nine people were killed and 29 others were injured after confiscated explosives stored at a police station in Nowgam near Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar went off on Friday night.

Most of those killed were policemen and forensic team officials, who were examining the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad recently. The material was part of the explosives, including ammonium nitrate, recovered from Faridabad.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, addressing the media, said the blast was "accidental".

"Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary," he said.

The explosion occurred days after a blast ripped through a car at a red light near the iconic Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring more than 20 others.

Here Are Updates On J&K Police Station Explosion, Delhi Blast: