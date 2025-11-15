CCTV Shows Tremors, Panic Inside Red Fort Metro Station During Blast

Days after a powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed 13 people, newly surfaced CCTV footage has captured its impact inside the Red Fort Metro Station.

The one-minute clip shows a man eating at a food counter and people walking inside the metro station. Within seconds, a loud boom and tremors were heard, causing people to panic. The violent tremors indicated the powerful force of the explosion. People began rushing out of the area in fear, while a police officer could be seen guiding them.

A white Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal on the Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort on Monday evening, leaving 13 people dead and nearly two dozen injured. Umar Mohammad, alias Umar Un Nabi, a doctor at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the car that exploded, DNA test results confirmed on Thursday. DNA samples found at the blast site matched with Dr Umar's mother.

The incident took place on a day when 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, were found just 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad. Sources said that Umar Mohammad reportedly panicked and triggered the blast near the Red Fort after investigators arrested two key members of the module - Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - and seized the explosives, the sources said.

Umar Mohammad appeared to have assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) improperly, due to which the IED had a limited impact, top intelligence sources told NDTV. An official from the Forensic Science Laboratory said that apart from ammonium nitrate, high-grade explosives were also used in the blast.

The blast has since unravelled what security agencies describe as a "white-collar terror module" comprising several medical professionals trained in Jammu and Kashmir.