Selena Gomez's Dreamy Lilac Manicure Is The Ultimate Summer Beauty Staple

Selena Gomez is making all the beauty girls go gaga over her newest manicure this summer. The American popstar was caught on camera sporting a rather dreamy and delicate nail look for summer 2025, the lilac nails. The Calm Down singer's manicure game was on point courtesy of artist and celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik who has presence in Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

Tom Bachik is known for giving the perfect nails to leading Hollywood celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and many more who sport them everywhere ranging from shoots to red carpet events. It looks like the celebrity manicurist made way for yet another nail trend that will be hot for the summer of 2025. Yes, you guessed it right - the lilac manicure.

Selena Gomez was seen dressed in a sans sleeves bodycon black dress made out of a velour fabric and featuring a halter neckline adorned with a maximal bow detail. But our eyes were glued to the winning nail game that had the Only Murders In The Building actress wore like a badge of honour. The 32-year-old star was seen sporting almond shaped manicure topped with generous coats of a lilac hued gel nail polish and a layer of a glistening top coat to lock in all the manicure goodness in place. Last but not least, Selena didn't forget to wear her famous marquise shaped solitaire ring that her beau Benny Blanco gifted her at the time of their heartfelt proposal.

Selena Gomez sets an all-new nail trend in motion with her lilac manicure for summer 2025.

