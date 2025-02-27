Selena Gomez's Nude Glam Works In Perfect Symphony With Her High Ponytail

Selena Gomez has been the talk of the town not just for her acting award wins and her newest beauty launches, but also for her own glam game which is on point like the usual. The 32-year-old beauty brand mogul aced her glam game that was nothing short of effortless.

Selena Gomez delivered yet another beauty wonder from her ever so glam closet using all Rare Beauty products. The Rare Beauty owner looked like a million bucks during her recent London visit. Selena's glam game in the British capital featured her dewy skin that shone through her flawless foundation that was topped off with a warm toned contour and bronzer and a radiant rose blush swept across the apples of her cheeks. But it wasn't just her complexion that had a winning moment but also her feathered brows that beautifully framed her face. She add a touch of rose gold sparkle on her eyelids topped off with black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes. Last but certainly not the least, Selena's beauty game was wrapped up on a glamourous high with a caramel nude hued satin lip gloss.

If Selena's beauty game was serving a winning moment, then how could her hair stay far behind. The Rare Beauty owner's tresses matched steps with her makeup styled in an old Hollywood style structured waves that were secured into a high ponytail. But that wasn't all, a wavy fringe caressed the crown of her head and flowed downwards to frame her face to perfection.

Selena Gomez's London ready glam went the less is more route.

