Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Twin And Win In Matching Blazer At Celtics-Knicks Game

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco never fail to showcase their love and adorable chemistry to their fans. The power couple made heads turn as they arrived in style for a match. The duo attended the Celtics-Nicks match.

Also Read: Krishna Shroff Makes Even Lounging In Bed Look So Good

For the event, Selena wore a stylish oversized tan suede blazer and a white shirt, which she paired with blue denims. The star further accessorised with a black handbag, a pair of golden earrings and her engagement ring. For her makeup, the star went with a glowy beauty look, with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, mascara on the lashes, arched brows, and pink lips topped with gloss for extra shine. With her hair styled in perfect waves and left all open, she looked lovely as ever.

On the other hand, Benny complemented his lady love in a blue and white striped Coors Rodeo shirt and camo pants.

Also Read: Krishna Shroff Makes Sporty Look Stylish In Her Black Top And Tights