"I Have Made Mistakes," Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Past Relationships

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are making headlines all thanks to their recent appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast. The couple, who are known for their powerful chemistry, talked about their love and relationship.

Selena also talked about her past relationships, and how she has made mistakes and learnt from them. She spoke about conflict resolution, arguing with your partner, and how it can get emotional.

Selena said, "I have been guilty, though, to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that's why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself."

"I think in the past – that is why I said to him all the time 10 years ago, 'it's not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you; I just wouldn't have been in the right headspace, and I don't think you deserved what I had gone through before'," she said.

She added, "I have learnt a lot of lessons, and I have made mistakes, and I just want this to be right; that was the lesson I had to learn."

"I think girls can equally want to be right. For me, it was really difficult in the past, and he has made it unbelievably easy, so that if I even get to the point where I am so frustrated, he is very quick to understand," said Selena.

She concluded by saying how Benny's patience helped her change her headspace and shift her frame of mind from reacting too quickly.