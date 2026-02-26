Baby Monkey Punch's Plush Toy Goes Viral, Resale Prices Hit Rs 32,000

The viral monkey Punch has resonated strongly with people around the world. Alongside the seven-month-old macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, his orangutan plush toy has been captivating a global audience ever since several adorable videos and pictures surfaced on social media. The toy has reportedly sold out in multiple countries.

Details

People have even been reselling the viral baby monkey Punch's plush toy on e-commerce platforms such as eBay and others. In some places, resale pieces are reportedly fetching as much as Rs 32,000 - nearly ten times their original cost.

According to a report by the New York Post, the $20 (approximately Rs 1,817) IKEA Djungelskog orangutan stuffed toy has become a highly sought-after collectible after being linked to Punch. Photos showing the young macaque clinging tightly to the plush toy have already gained international attention.

Do you know Punch's heartfelt story?



The little one was reportedly abondoned by his mother and other monkeys in his enclosure. Afterwards, the Japanese zoo staff introduced the stuffed orangutan to comfort him and what followed won many hearts online.

Viral images and videos of the cute animal show him hugging, sleeping beside, and playing with his orange-coloured soft toy, making the moment completely unmissable. Punch treats the plush toy almost like a surrogate parent, keeping it close throughout the day and evoking the emotions of a toddler deeply attached to his mother.

The emotional bond triggered a global demand for the Djungelskog orangutan. The New York Post reported that the IKEA toy had sold out across stores in the United States, Japan, and South Korea in recent weeks.

According to the same report, Petra Fare, President and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Japan, personally visited Ichikawa City Zoo to donate multiple plush toys as replacements, ensuring Punch would always have a cuddly companion.

Online admirers have shown a surge of interest in buying the same plush toy. One seller from Allen, Texas, reportedly purchased 17 of the toys and listed them online for resale, pricing each at $51.99 (Rs 4,727). Twelve were said to have sold in a single day.

In one extreme case, a Djungelskog plush was listed for as much as $350 (Rs 31,803).

The social media frenzy around the orangutan plush toy doesn't seem likely to end any time soon.



