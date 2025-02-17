Selena Gomez Makes A Sparkling Entry In An Embellished Schiaparelli Gown At 2025 BAFTAs

Selena Gomez's recent appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards in London was a sparkling one.

The actress chose to shine bright in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown to make the evening a glittery one. Her latest red carpet look was only meant to be a serve.

Dripping in crystals, Selena Gomez's gorgeous ensemble came with the most stunning tailoring that featured a body-hugging style. Her look was all about the bling and we truly loved every bit of it! Her beaded silver gown featured heavy embellishments and had a low-cut bodice. The plunging deep neckline came with an underdress of black velvet that formed her off-shoulder sleeves.

Selena's well put-together, sleek look was paired with a number of Tiffany & Co diamonds that just added more glitter to her attire. She opted for bracelets, stud earrings and statement rings to round off her look. Her beauty game was on point too with a sleek, side-parted bun and a dewy glam that featured flushed cheeks, glossy coral lips and wispy lashes.

