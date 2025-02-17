Benny Blanco On Relationship With Selena Gomez: "I Worship The Ground She Walks On"

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez never fail to make our single hearts cry with their adorable PDA moments. In a recent cover story for Interview Magazine, Benny Blanco has now shared new insights about his relationship with his fiance, Selena Gomez. The Grammy-nominated producer and musician opened up about how the couple complement each other and maintain a strong balance in their relationship.

In a candid conversation, Selena stated, “I have the best time. I am more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there. So it's nice to have someone new balance that out and get me out of the house.” On the other hand, Penny explained that it is dynamic with Selena. He further spoke about his insecurities in the relationship and about the possibility of Gomez waking up one day and deciding to leave. He said, “I'm so scared; she'll just wake up one day and say, ‘What? No,'”. Despite his anxiety and insecurities, he gives a hundred percent of himself to Selena. “You know what? I'm going to stop everything. I'm doing and just focusing all my energy on being a grown-up and being with the right person. She worships the ground she walks on, and I feel she is the same way to me. There is no ego between us; she is praying for me to win, and I'm praying for her to win.”

His fears stem from how much he values the relationship they share. But Selena has been quick to offer reassurance and playfully told him, “You're stuck with me”.

