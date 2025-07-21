Want To Live And Work In New Zealand? A Visitor Visa Can Help You Do That For Rs 22,000

If you've ever dreamt of working remotely with a backdrop of snow-capped mountains or a quiet lake surrounded by sheep, New Zealand may now be your next workstation.

While there's no official "digital nomad" visa, recent updates to the country's visitor visa make it possible for remote workers to live temporarily in New Zealand - without switching jobs.

What You Should Know

New Zealand has recently confirmed that remote work is permitted under its existing visitor visa - provided you're working for an overseas employer or client.

That means freelancers, tech professionals, consultants, and creators who are earning from outside New Zealand can continue working during their stay.

The Dos And Don'ts

You must not work for a New Zealand-based employer

You cannot provide goods or services to clients or businesses based in New Zealand

Your reason for visiting should still be tourism, visiting friends or family, or short-term personal travel

You may continue your remote work only as a secondary activity, not the main reason for your visit

Length of stay allowed

Depending on your visa type:

* You can stay up to 6 months with a multiple-entry visa

* Or up to 9 months with a single-entry visa

* You can also study for up to 3 months during your visit

If you're from a visa-waiver country, you may not need a full visa, just an NZeTA - which is cheaper and faster to get.

How To Apply For A Visitor Visa To New Zealand

The process is straightforward and can be done online through the Immigration New Zealand website. Here's what you'll need to apply:

1. Valid passport

2. Proof of onward travel - such as return tickets or a full itinerary

3. Proof of funds - You must show you have at least NZD 1,000 per month (approx. Rs 51,400), or NZD 400 (Rs 20,560) per month if your accommodation is already paid for

4. Completed online application form

5. Health and character checks Medical certificates might be needed if you plan to stay longer than six months

6. Pay the required visa fee and tourism levy

Visitor visa price in Indian Rupees (as of July 2025)

* Standard visitor visa application fee: Rs 22,655

* International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL): NZD 100: Rs 5,140

* Total (visa + levy): approx. Rs 27,795

If you're from a visa waiver country:

* NZeTA (app fee): Rs 874

* NZeTA (website fee): Rs 1,182

* IVL included: Rs 5,140

* Total (NZeTA + IVL): Rs 6,014 to Rs 6,322

Documents are submitted online, and most applications are processed in 2 to 3.5 weeks. Indian passport holders must apply for the visitor visa (not NZeTA), while travellers from countries like the US, UK, Singapore or Germany may be eligible for the NZeTA route.

Conditions Once You're In New Zealand

* Remote work is permitted but cannot be your main reason for visiting

* No local employment or providing services to New Zealand-based clients

* You can travel in and out of the country during the visa's validity (if you have a multiple-entry visa)

* You must hold enough funds to support yourself throughout the stay

* You can take short-term courses for up to 3 months

New Zealand is increasingly targeting high-value, skilled tourists - including digital nomads who spend more and stay longer. By allowing remote work within limits, they're encouraging global talent to explore the country without competing in the local job market.

Bottom Line

You don't need a fancy new visa to work remotely from New Zealand. All it takes is a visitor visa, a few documents, and around Rs 22,000 to Rs 27,000. You'll be free to explore the country's landscapes - and meet your deadlines - all in one trip.