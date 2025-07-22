Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2 Live Updates: The second day of the monsoon session in the Parliament is set to resume today, with the focus likely to be on Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has already given a Suspension of Business notice in the Upper House, demanding a discussion on the Bihar electoral lists.
The first day witnessed a stormy session as the Congress-led Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post, citing "medical advice," and stated that he would "prioritise" his health. His resignation was submitted late in the evening after a full day at Rajya Sabha, where he administered the oath of office to five new entrants.
The Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18, will have 21 sittings across 32 days.
Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion To Discuss Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore submits an adjournment motion to discuss the urgent matter of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and its threat to democratic rights.
Jagdeep Dhankhar's Eventful Day In Rajya Sabha Before He Resigned As Vice President
In a sudden move, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening to "prioritise health". He has sent his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, saying he is stepping down with immediate effect.
"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately," his letter read.
His abrupt move followed an eventful day in the Rajya Sabha - the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament - under his chairmanship. An opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma over burnt wads of cash found at his residence was submitted to him, and he mentioned it in the House and asked the secretary general to take further necessary steps. The development came even as the ruling alliance had sponsored a similar notice in the Lok Sabha and taken the opposition on board.
Parliament Monsoon Session: Focus On Bihar Roll Revision Likely Today
