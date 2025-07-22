Jagdeep Dhankhar's Eventful Day In Parliament Before He Resigned As Vice President

In a sudden move, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening to "prioritise health". He has sent his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, saying he is stepping down with immediate effect.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately," his letter read.

His abrupt move followed an eventful day in the Rajya Sabha - the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament - under his chairmanship. An opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma over burnt wads of cash found at his residence was submitted to him, and he mentioned it in the House and asked the secretary general to take further necessary steps. The development came even as the ruling alliance had sponsored a similar notice in the Lok Sabha and taken the opposition on board.

The 74-year-old leader also administered the oath to the newly elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha. He also presided over the business advisory committee meeting.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was also scheduled to visit Jaipur on Wednesday in his capacity as the Vice President, as per a government statement issued at 3.53 pm on Monday.

"The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be on a one-day visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan on July 23, 2025. During his visit, the Vice-President will interact with the newly elected committee members of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) Rajasthan at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur," the release said.

The Congress has expressed surprise at his resignation, saying it is "totally unexpected" and there is "far more to it than meets the eye".

In his resignation letter, he said that he was deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights he gained as Vice President.

"It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour," he said. Mr Dhankhar had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Earlier this month, Mr Dhankhar had said he would retire at the "right time".

"I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention," he said in a lighter vein while addressing an event at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Mr Dhankhar's five-year term as the 14th Vice President was to end on August 10, 2027.

Before being elected as the Vice President after being fielded by the BJP-led NDA, he served as the governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.

Mr Dhankhar is the third Vice President of India after VV Giri and R Venkataraman to resign during his tenure. However, Giri and Venkataraman had resigned from the post of vice president to contest the presidential election.

As per the rules, elections have to be held within the next six months to fill the post of Vice President. However, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman can take over the House proceedings till the time a new Vice President is elected.