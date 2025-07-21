Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President, Says Will "Prioritise Health"

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, has resigned his post citing "medical advice" and said he would "prioritise" his health. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he said his resignation will be effective immediately. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance wills Article 67(a) of the constitution," his letter read.

His resignation was submitted late in the evening -- after a full day at Rajya Sabha where he administered the oath of office to eight new entrants.

In his letter, he thanked the President "for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure".

"I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," the letter read.

In March, Mr Dhankhar was admitted at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences following "cardiac-related ailments".

Last month, he had fainted while attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations at the Kumaon University.

Mr Dhankhar, who took over from Venkaiah Naidu in 2022 defeating the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, still had two more years in office.

He is the third Vice President to resign before completing his term. Earlier, VV Giri stepped down from the Vice Presidency in July 1969 to contest the presidential election following the death of President Zakir Husain. R Venkataraman resigned as Vice President in July 1987 after being elected President. He had served as Vice President from August 1984 to July 1987 and went on to hold the presidency until July 1992.

The advocate-turned politician is best-known for his role as the former Governor of Bengal, when his frequent run-ins with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee generated many a headline -- his voice often more strident than that of the state's opposition BJP.

On the occasion of his nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the tenure of the leader dubbed "Kisan putra" will be "excellent, inspiring".

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," he had posted on X, formerly Twitter.