5 Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Gaza Strike, Israel Says 1 Was "Hamas Terrorist"

At least five Al Jazeera journalists have been killed by an Israeli strike near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital. Among the victims were Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal, according to the broadcaster.

They were among seven people who died in an Israeli attack targeting a tent for the press outside al-Shifa Hospital's main gate, Al Jazeera said.

Shortly after the strike, the Israeli military admitted in a statement to targeting Anas al-Sharif, labelling the reporter as a "terrorist", saying he had "served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas".

Twenty-eight-year-old Al-Sharif appeared to be posting on X in the moments before his death, reporting intensified Israeli bombardment within Gaza City. A post, which appeared pre-written and posted by a friend, was published from his account after he was reported to have died.

Anas al-Sharif's Last Post

"If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice," it read.

هذه وصيّتي، ورسالتي الأخيرة.

إن وصلَتكم كلماتي هذه، فاعلموا أن إسرائيل قد نجحت في قتلي وإسكات صوتي.

بداية السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته



يعلم الله أنني بذلت كل ما أملك من جهدٍ وقوة، لأكون سندًا وصوتًا لأبناء شعبي، مذ فتحت عيني على الحياة في أزقّة وحارات مخيّم جباليا للاجئين،… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

The attack was the latest to see journalists targeted in the 22-month war in Gaza, with around 200 media workers killed over the course of the conflict, according to media watchdogs.

Al Jazeera's Statement

"Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City," the Qatar-based broadcaster said.

"Al-Sharif, 28, was killed on Sunday after a tent for journalists outside the main gate of the hospital was hit. The well-known Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent reportedly extensively from northern Gaza."

The channel said that five of its staff members were killed during the strike on a tent in Gaza City, listing the others as Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa.

In an emotional clip, an Al Jazeera anchor was seen fighting back tears as he reported on the death of his colleagues.

Al Jazeera anchor fights back TEARS as he reports on death of his colleagues



Anas al-Sharif killed by Israel, along with network's ENTIRE team in Gaza City https://t.co/nHw3hhtNV2 pic.twitter.com/vKLJzVBsP0 — RT (@RT_com) August 10, 2025

Israel's Remarks

The Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out the attack, saying it had struck Al Jazeera's al-Sharif and calling him a "terrorist" who "posed as a journalist".

"A short while ago, in Gaza City, the IDF struck the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network," it said on Telegram, using an acronym for the military.

🎯STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist



Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and… pic.twitter.com/ypFaEYDHse — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 10, 2025

"Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organisation and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," it added.

Who Was Anas al-Sharif

Al-Sharif was one of the channel's most recognisable faces working on the ground in Gaza, providing daily reports in regular coverage.

Following a press conference by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, where the premier defended approving a new offensive in Gaza, al-Sharif posted messages on X describing "intense, concentrated Israeli bombardment" on Gaza City.

One of his final messages included a short video showing nearby Israeli strikes hitting Gaza City.

In July, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement calling for his protection as it accused the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee of stepping up online attacks on the reporter by alleging that he was a Hamas terrorist.

Following the attack, the CPJ said it was "appalled" to learn of the journalists' deaths.

"Israel's pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah.

"Journalists are civilians and must never be targeted. Those responsible for these killings must be held accountable."

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned what it described as a "bloody crime" of assassination.

Israel and Al Jazeera have had a contentious relationship for years, with Israeli authorities banning the channel in the country and raiding its offices following the latest war in Gaza. Qatar, which partly funds Al Jazeera, has hosted an office for the Hamas political leadership for years and been a frequent venue for indirect talks between Israel and the group.