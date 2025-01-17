Watch: Journalist Takes Off Protective Gear As He Reports On Gaza Ceasefire

Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif celebrated the news of the Gaza ceasefire deal by taking off his helmet and press vest - the armours of a journalist during a war report. In a viral video, the Al Jazeera journalist is seen taking off the protective gear that became a part of his body over the last few months as part of his reportage. Standing amid the Palestinians celebrating the ceasefire deal, Anas Al-Sharif says, "Now, I can finally take off this helmet that has exhausted me throughout this period. And also, this vest, which became a part of my body over this long time, always accompanying me."

"Now, we announce here, from this place in the middle of Gaza City, this ceasefire announcement for the people and residents of the Gaza Strip who have been subjected to a war of genocide, endured bombings and forcible displacement from this place here where I stand," he reported.

A man lifts the journalist on his shoulders from behind, as he announces the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking a potential end to a 15-month-long war.

According to the reports, Al-Sharif has been reporting from Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, despite several threats to him and his family from Israel.

Reportedly, in December 2023, Al-Sharif's family house was bombed, killing his 90-year-old father. Owing to his poor health, Al-Sharif's father couldn't accompany the rest of the family, who were evacuated to UNRWA school.

A day after announcing the ceasefire agreement and freeing himself from the safety gear, Al-Sharif again resorted to protecting himself. In a video shared on Instagram, he wrote, "I'm back to putting on my armor and journal helmet I had left before you, while people were celebrating the news of the ceasefire on Gaza. Unfortunately, in these hours the pace of Israeli targets and massacres is increasing in various areas of the Gaza Strip."

Israel and Hamas reached a landmark ceasefire deal on Wednesday night. The deal will take effect from Sunday, when the first Israeli captives are expected to be released and guns will fall silent. The ceasefire deal is divided into three phases including a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, release of hostages, a permanent end to the war and a reconstruction plan for Gaza.

The joy of a ceasefire agreement was short-lived as residents on Thursday woke up to new Israeli air strikes and more deaths.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, told AFP on Thursday that at least 73 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes since the announcement on Wednesday.