"They Want To Die": Donald Trump Says Hamas Doesn't Want Ceasefire Deal

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Hamas did not want a ceasefire deal in Gaza, after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group.

"It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die," Trump said.

"Now we're down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages. And basically because of that, they really didn't want to make a deal."

