Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Outspoken Vice President Who Took On Judiciary

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who bowed out of office of India's 14th Vice President today two years ahead of schedule citing his health, had made his mark both in Rajya Sabha as well as in Bengal as the Governor of the state. An outspoken leader, his tenure in the second highest office of India was marked by regular run-ins with the Opposition and strong comments on the judiciary over the issue of separation of powers.

The 74-year-old had said earlier this month that he would retire at the "right time", subject to "divine interventions". The Opposition Congress remarked that there was more to his resignation than meets the eye.

In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Mr Dhankhar had said his resignation would be effective immediately and thanked her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," he wrote in his letter to the President.

Born in a farmer's family in Kithana, a small village in Rajasthan, Mr Dhankhar's journey to the second highest office in the country has been cited frequently as a study in ability, grit and determination.

An alumni of Chittorgarh's Sainik School and later, the Rajasthan University, he became a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court, before turning to politics.

Part of the Congress when PV Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister, Mr Dhankhar had shifted to the BJP with the rise of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and even had a brief stint as a minister in the government led by Chandrasekhar.

Over the years, Mr Dhankhar was known for championing issues related to the Other Backward Classes, including the grant of OBC status to the Jat community in Rajasthan.

His surprise appointment as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019 brought him back into political limelight, and he remained a vigilant sentry, often calling the Mamata Banerjee government to task over multiple issues including law and order, federalism and university appointments.

The advocate-turned politician was equally stern with the Opposition in the Upper House over multiple issues, leading to an attempt to remove him from office. While the attempt came to nothing, he remained the first Vice-President against whom such a move was made. Mr Dhankhar had brushed off the notice, likening it to using a "rusted" vegetable knife for bypass surgery.

In the Vice-Presidential election held on in August 2022, Mr Dhankhar had defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva with 528 of 710 valid votes, securing 74.37 per cent - the highest margin of victory since 1992.

