"Serving In This Era True Honour": Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation Letter

Jagdeep Dhankhar announced Monday night that he is resigning from his position of Vice President, which will be effective immediately.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constituton," Mr Dhankhar said in his letter to the President.

Earlier, VV Giri and R Venkataraman resigned as vice presidents before completion of their term. However, both went on to become President.

Mr Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.



Read his resignation letter here:

Dhankhar's Resignation Letter by Mansi Jagani on Scribd