"Serving In This Era True Honour": Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation Letter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu
New Delhi:

Jagdeep Dhankhar announced Monday night that he is resigning from his position of Vice President, which will be effective immediately.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constituton," Mr Dhankhar said in his letter to the President.

Earlier, VV Giri and R Venkataraman resigned as vice presidents before completion of their term. However, both went on to become President.

Read his resignation letter here:

Dhankhar's Resignation Letter by Mansi Jagani on Scribd

