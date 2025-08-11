"Israel Succeeded": Al Jazeera Journalist's "Final Message" Before Being Killed In Gaza Strike

Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who was among the five journalists killed by an Israeli strike near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, made a last post on social media reporting about his death. The long message, which appeared to be pre-written, was posted by supposedly al-Sharif's friend after his death was confirmed.

It mentioned that the post is his "last will and testament", and if the written words reach people, then "Israel has succeeded in killing" him.

"This is my last will and testament, my final message. If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. God knows that I have exerted all my effort and strength to be a support and voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and neighborhoods of Jabalia refugee camp," the post read.

While the 28-year-old Al Jazeera journalist hoped that he would return to his family in occupied Ashkelon (al-Majdal), he said that "God's will was supreme and his judgement was final".

"I have lived the pain in all its details, and I have tasted the pain and loss repeatedly. Despite this, I have never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without falsification or distortion. May God be a witness against those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who held our breath and whose hearts were not moved by the remains of our children and women, nor did they stop the massacre our people have been subjected to for more than a year and a half," he said.

هذه وصيّتي، ورسالتي الأخيرة.

إن وصلَتكم كلماتي هذه، فاعلموا أن إسرائيل قد نجحت في قتلي وإسكات صوتي.

بداية السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته



يعلم الله أنني بذلت كل ما أملك من جهدٍ وقوة، لأكون سندًا وصوتًا لأبناء شعبي، مذ فتحت عيني على الحياة في أزقّة وحارات مخيّم جباليا للاجئين،… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

Al-Sharif also advised people of Gaza not to be silenced by restrictions, nor to be held back by borders.

"Be bridges toward the liberation of the country and its people, so that the sun of dignity and freedom may shine upon our usurped homeland," he wrote.

The journalist also urged people to take care of his family, especially his daughter - whom he had not yet seen grow up, his son, wife, and mother.

"If I die, I die steadfast in my principles, bearing witness before God that I am content with his decree, faithful in meeting him, and certain that what is with God is better and everlasting. Do not forget Gaza. And do not forget me in your righteous prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," the post said.

With Al-Sharif, Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Noufal were killed in the Israeli strike, the broadcaster said. While breaking the news on air, an anchor was seen fighting back his tears while reporting on the death of his colleagues.\

Al Jazeera anchor fights back TEARS as he reports on death of his colleagues



Anas al-Sharif killed by Israel, along with network's ENTIRE team in Gaza City https://t.co/nHw3hhtNV2 pic.twitter.com/vKLJzVBsP0 — RT (@RT_com) August 10, 2025

Shortly after the attack, the Israeli military admitted to targeting them and labelled Al-Sharif as a "terrorist" who "served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas".

"Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

🎯STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist



Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and… pic.twitter.com/ypFaEYDHse — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 10, 2025

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the attack and described it as a "bloody crime" of assassination.