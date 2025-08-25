Advertisement

4 Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital

Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Salam, Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri, Photographer Hatem Khaled and AP's Mariam Dagga were killed in the strike.

Mariam Dagga (L) freelanced for Associated Press and Mohammed Salam (R) was a journalist with Al Jazeera.
  • 4 journalists were killed in a strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday
  • Mariam Dagga, an Associated Press freelancer, was among those killed reporting on starvation in Gaza
  • Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Salam was confirmed killed in the hospital strike
Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip:

Four journalists were among at least eight people killed on Monday in a strike on a hospital in southern Gaza, including a freelancer who worked for the Associated Press.

Mariam Dagga, 33 freelanced for the AP since the Gaza war began, as well as other news outlets.

Dagga reported on Nasser Hospital doctors struggling to save children with no prior health issues who were wasting away from starvation.

Al Jazeera confirmed that its journalist Mohammed Salam was among those who were killed in the Nasser hospital strike. Reuters reported that its contractor Hussam al-Masri was also killed in the strike. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded, the news agency reported.

The Israel-Hamas has been one of the bloodiest conflicts for media workers, with a total of 192 journalists killed in Gaza in the 22-month conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Comparatively, 18 journalists have been killed so far in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the CPJ.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office and Israeli military refused to comment on the incident.

