In a startling revelation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declassified a trove of intelligence documents alleging that several Al Jazeera journalists operating in Gaza were directly affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The findings, which include personnel records, training course lists, phone directories, and salary documents, suggest that these individuals were not merely covering the conflict but actively participating in it, IDF claims.

According to the declassified files, numerous Al Jazeera journalists served as dual operatives, blurring the line between journalism and terrorism. The IDF claims that these individuals used their press credentials to further the propaganda aims of Hamas and PIJ, shaping coverage to favor the militant groups while concealing their atrocities and failures.

Among the journalists named is Ismail Al-Ghoul, identified as a Hamas Nukhba operative, who took part in the October 7 attacks while working as an Al Jazeera reporter, IDF claims. Another, Ismail Abu Omar, allegedly served as a deputy company commander in Hamas's Khan Yunis Battalion and even filmed himself inside Kibbutz Nir Oz during the massacre. Similarly, Hossam Shabat, described as a Hamas sniper, used his role as a journalist to carry out attacks on Israeli forces and civilians, IDF said.

The documents also link Hamza al-Dahdouh, son of a senior Al Jazeera correspondent, to the PIJ's electronic engineering unit, and Mustafa Thuria, a freelance videographer for the network, to Hamas's Gaza City Brigade. Both men were said to have operated drones posing "an imminent threat" to IDF troops.

The revelations extend beyond individual operatives to alleged systematic collaboration between Hamas and Al Jazeera. Intelligence from 2022 and 2023 indicates Hamas issued detailed instructions to Al Jazeera journalists on how to cover incidents, including a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch that killed civilians in Jabaliya, instructing reporters to avoid critical language or imagery that could damage the group's image, IDF claims. Another document describes the creation of a secure "Al Jazeera Phone" line for classified communications between the network and Hamas leadership.

Al Jazeera isn't new to controversies. Earlier, this year in May, during India's Operation Sindoor, Al-Jazeera's Pakistan correspondent Kamal Hyder had cited his sources in Pakistani military to claim falsely that Indian Air Force pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army after the Pakistani forces allegedly shot down a Rafale fighter jet Singh was flying. The news was rubbished by Pakistan Army's Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was recently seen posing with President Droupadi Murmu at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, Haryana.

These fresh disclosures have reignited debate over Al Jazeera's aim and raised serious concerns about the manipulation of international media for terror propaganda. Al Jazeera is yet to issue a detailed response to IDF's claims.