"Perfect Time To...": Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon Slam Trump's India Tariffs

Late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have slammed US President Donald Trump for imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India.

Mr Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent that kicked in on Thursday and another 25 per cent due to come into effect on August 28 as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

During his "The Late Show", Mr Colbert said President Trump's tariffs on India will raise the price of items like gauze, bandages, and wading.

"Yeah, yeah. Perfect time to introduce my new product, Steve's wad. What's in them? What do you care? You're bleeding. It's a wad," he joked during the show on Thursday.

"I hope you remembered to set your clocks back to 'more expensive,'" he said after Mr Trump's sweeping new tariffs on more than 90 countries around the world came into effect

Calling Mr Trump's tariffs "huge", he said the US administration has raised the import taxes to the highest level since the Great Depression in 1929.

"Never a great sign to be compared to the worst thing ever," Mr Colbert said.

He said that another country Mr Trump is "punishing" is Brazil, which is also facing a 50 per cent tariff.

It is "bad news for meat-based Americans", Mr Colbert said.

Jimmy Fallon Slams Trump's India Tariffs

Jimmy Fallon also slammed Donald Trump's tariffs on India.

"Well, guys, today more of President Trump's tariffs went into effect for more than 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil and India. The only places Trump didn't charge are North Korea and Epstein Island," he said Thursday.

Mr Fallon's remarks came amid the Trump administration facing backlash over handling the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"Meanwhile, 50 per cent of tariffs on Brazil will dramatically raise the price of bananas, mangos and pineapples. Edible Arrangements was like, 'As long as you don't raise the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks, we're good,'" Mr Fallon added.

"Even toilet paper will get more expensive. You know it's bad when people come out of the bathroom like, 'Hey, where's that long CVS receipt?'" he said.