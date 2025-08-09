Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump Over India Tariffs, Jokes About Vladimir Putin And Sydney Sweeney

American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon had a field day roasting US President Donald Trump's recent tariff moves against India, Brazil and Canada. He mixed in some lighthearted jabs about Russian President Vladimir Putin and even took a playful dig at actress Sydney Sweeney amid the recent American Eagle backlash.

In his monologue, the host said, “Today, more of President Trump's tariffs hit over 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and India. The only places Trump didn't charge are North Korea and Epstein's island."

The comment referenced the Wall Street Journal's recent exposé that connected Trump to the disgraced financier. According to a story published by the outlet, the president signed a letter to convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein on his birthday. Trump, of course, denied sending the letter and filed a lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, the Wall Street Journal, and NewsCorp. He alleged that the report was based on “sources that don't even exist."

Fallon further mentioned India, among other countries, which is facing a 50 per cent tariff from Trump. This puts India in the same boat as Brazil, which is already facing a 50% US tax.

Talking about the repercussions of a trade war with Brazil, the host said, "Fifty per cent tariffs on Brazil will skyrocket prices for bananas, mangoes, and pineapples. Edible arrangements are safe, as long as you don't hike the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks. Even toilet paper's going to cost more, and you know it's bad when people come out of the bathroom like, 'Hey, where's that long CVS receipt?'"

Additionally, the comedian made fun of Trump's claim that he would set a deadline for Russia to stop the war in Ukraine, using the punchline, "Right under building a new ballroom to meet Sydney Sweeney." The Euphoria actress is currently facing flak for her latest American Eagle jeans ad, where the brand delivered a pun on “genes” and “jeans”.

The choice of words in the ad commercial drew criticism for promoting Nazi propaganda and racism. Trump extended his support for Sydney and shared a post on X, calling her commercial "the hottest ad."

Fallon is renowned for making satirical jibes at pop culture and celebrity gatherings. His late-night show is known for its whimsical theme and sporadic, humorous commentary on society and politics. Several celebrity guests, along with actress Priyanka Chopra, have made appearances as guests on his show.