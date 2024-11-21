<i>The Tonight Show</i>: BTS Jin Teaches "Super Tuna" Steps To Jimmy Fallon

BTS fans we have something super-fun that you just can't miss. On Wednesday, BTS member Jin appeared on the American chat show The Tonight Show. Besides speaking about his military service and celebrating the release of his first solo album Happy, Jin grabbed eyeballs for another reason. The boyband member taught his signature “Super Tuna” dance steps to host Jimmy Fallon. FYI: Super Tuna is one of Jin's hit short songs from 2021. The complete version was unveiled in October this year. In a video dropped by the show's makers on Instagram Jin can be seen guiding Jimmy on how to master the moves.

“Do we need music?” asks Jimmy Fallon to which Jin replies, “I will teach you first”. During the session, Jin reveals that “Chamchi” in Korean mean tuna. The duo then shook a leg to the song showcasing their Super Tuna moves, enthralling the crowd at the show. Who knew, Jin could be a dance instructor too? TBH, we loved it.

Jin's solo album Happy featuring six songs — Running Wild, Falling, Another Level, I'll Be There, I Will Come to You and Heart on the Window was released on November 15. Dressed in a shimmery green puffer jacket, Jin delivered an electrifying performance at The Tonight Show by singing the Running Wild track.

In another segment, Jimmy Fallon recalled when all the BTS members gathered outside the military facility after Jin was discharged from his duties. Jimmy Fallon said, “Over the summer you completed your military service. And you came back and your bandmates were waiting for you.” He then showed Jin a picture featuring RM playing a saxophone. Upon asking Jin what song RM was playing, the Dynamite singer was left clueless. “I wasn't exactly sure what RM was doing. But he was playing something for me. I didn't even know that he was there,” Jin confessed.

Jin is the eldest member of BTS. Previously, there were speculations that he would be leaving the group to pursue his solo career. But the singer refuted the rumours in an interview.