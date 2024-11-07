Whoopi Goldberg Speaks About The "Beauty Of America" Post Donald Trump's Presidential Win

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg has shared her thoughts on the US Elections where Donald Trump emerged victorious and regained his position as the President for the second time. Now, Whoopi has offered her two cents on the topic at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When the host asked Whoopi whether there was “anything left to be said” about the elections, she replied, “No, I think we all get it. It happened. For some of us, it went our way. For some of us, it did not. This is the nature of an election. This is what happens. You do not always like what you get. But when you do not like it enough, you can get out there and protest. That is the beauty of America. So, it happened, you know?" To this, Jimmy said, “That is right.”

During the conversation, Whoopi Goldberg also revealed that she was launching “the first global women's sports channel called AWSN.” Elaborating on the new project she said, “It will be the home for live women's sports from around the world. Everything from soccer, basketball, tennis, cricket… if a woman is playing it, we are showing it.” Whoopi added that she has already launched the channel in Asia, the Middle East, and India on JioTV. “And we have a big announcement about our US launch coming next week. And I wanted to do this because ever since I was a little kid I always wanted to play sports. And my brother could play… but they would say, ‘Oh hi little girl' and it always p****d me off,” she said.

Check out the full interview below:

Previously, Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of the American talk show The View, reacted to Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris. She was joined by Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Joy Behar. At the ABC programme, she did not take the President's name saying, “He is the president. I am still not going to say his name. That is not going to change.”

Whoopi Goldberg is famous for the Sister Act film franchise.