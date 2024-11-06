Donald Trump Cameo Collection: A Look At Politician's Movie Appearances

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday won the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election. The 78-year-old Republican leader cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency by securing a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin. But did you know that Donald Trump has also made numerous cameo appearances in films, TV series and advertisements since the 1980s? From Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to Across the Sea of Time, and from Le Cirque: A Table in Heaven to Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Donald Trump has surprised the audience with his appearances. Here is a list of some notable films

1. Ghosts Can't Do It (1989): Donald Trump plays himself in a brief scene in this romantic comedy. He helps a woman with business advice.

2. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992): In this holiday classic, Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) asks Donald Trump for directions in the Plaza Hotel lobby. Donald Trump, the hotel's owner at the time, points him in the right direction.

3. The Little Rascals (1994): Donald Trump's Waldo Johnston II is the wealthy father of Waldo Johnston III (played by Blake McIver Ewing), one of the main characters. In a humorous moment, he tells Waldo on the phone, “Waldo, you're the best son money can buy.”

4. Across the Sea of Time (1995): In this family-friendly adventure film, Donald Trump welcomes a young boy who is visiting New York City.

5. The Associate (1996): In the film headlined by Whoopi Goldberg, Donald Trump makes a quick appearance in a business setting.

6. 54 (1998): In this drama, about the famous New York nightclub Studio 54, Donald Trump makes a cameo. He attends a party and fits with the celebrity-driven setting.

7. Celebrity (1998): Directed by Woody Allen, this comedy-drama has Donald Trump portraying himself. He is seen with other New York celebrities at a glamorous event.

8. Zoolander (2001): Donald Trump plays himself during a red-carpet appearance. He talks about the movie's main character, fashion model Derek Zoolander (played by Ben Stiller).

9. Two Weeks Notice (2002): Donald Trump appears as himself at a charity ball. He briefly speaks with the billionaire character George Wade (played by Hugh Grant).

10. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010): In this sequel to the 1987 film Wall Street, Donald Trump reflects his persona in the world of finance.

Other than these movies, Donald Trump has appeared in other projects such as Eddie, POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold and Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?