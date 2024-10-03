Salman Khan To Make Cameo Appearance In Varun Dhawan's <i>Baby John</i>: Report

Wait, what? Salman Khan is to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Baby John? Seems like the answer to that is a yes. On Tuesday (October 1), trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a close-up picture of Varun's character from the upcoming action drama. In the caption, Taran Adarsh revealed that Salman will begin the shoot for Baby John in the coming weekend. “BABY JOHN' GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST... SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*... Was keen to watch Varun Dhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of Baby John that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING. After all, who can doubt Atlee's sharp skills after Jawan?” read the side note.

Taran Adarsh added, “And for all Bhai fans, Salman Khan is set to shoot his part — a sparkling cameo — THIS WEEKEND. I have a strong feeling that producers Jyoti Deshpande [JioStudios], Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani and director Kalees have a winner on their hands — if the entire film lives up to the expectations set by this sneak peek.”

Directed by Kalees, Baby John will hit the screens on Christmas (December 25). The film is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani under the banner of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios. Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the project.

Back in June, the makers of Baby John dropped a fresh poster of the film on social media. It featured Varun Dhawan in an action-packed avatar. Sporting long hair he exudes a fierce expression. He appears to be in an intense face-off with a group of people carrying weapons in their hands. “Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th,” read the caption. Fukrey star Varun Sharma reacted to the post by dropping a slew of fire emojis. Lauding the poster, Heeramandi actor Jason Shah added clap emojis. Actor Saqib Saleem commented, “Looking nice honey (fire emoji).”

Varun Dhawan is also geared up for the release of Raj and DK's Indian spy action television series Citadel: Honey Bunny. He will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time in the project.