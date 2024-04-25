Baby John New Poster: May The Force Be With Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan in Baby John. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, on his 37th birthday, shared a brand new poster from his next project Baby John and the poster packs a punch. Varun Dhawan's eyes do all the talking. The film has been directed by Atlee. The makers shared a brand new poster from the film and they wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the force behind Baby John. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience.#BabyJohn coming soon." Ridhi Dogra commented, "Sending everyone love and big cheers to you." Avneet Kaur dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out the poster here:

Varun Dhawan shared photos from his birthday celebrations and he wrote, "Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank you for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel: Honey Bunny

(the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel: Honey Bunny is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.

Atlee's last project was the smash hit Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.