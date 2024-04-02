Varun Dhawan On Filming Atlee's Baby John: 'One Of The Hardest Shoots I've Been'

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

Varun Dhawan has been shooting for Atlee's Baby John for months. On Tuesday, Varun shared a new update from the sets of the film. Varun shared two images on his Instagram feed. In the first one, Varun can be seen keeping his hand on his chest. The other picture features Varun wearing a hoodie on which Baby John is written. In both pictures, Varun Dhawan can be seen sporting rugged looks. Varun wrote in the caption, "#BABYJOHN -day 70. Filming relentlessly till the sun didn't rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots Iv been on#grind." Varun's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a few clapping emojis. Wamiqa Gabbi wrote in the comments section, "Yeaaaah baby." Take a look:

In Februray, Varun shared a new poster from the film. Varun sports long hair and a ponytail in the poster. Varun Dhawan's eyes do all the talking. "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. Baby John coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st," the caption on the post read. Take a look:

Atlee and Varun Dhawan teased their fans with the first glimpse from the film. He captioned the post, "Worldwide release on May 31st 2024."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few. Atlees's last project was the smash hit Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.