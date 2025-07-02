In Pictures: Sohail Khan's London Holiday Album With Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh And Children Is All Heart

Sohail Khan's London diaries has got everyone talking. The actor jetted off to the picturesque location with his ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh and their sons — Nirvaan and Yohan.

From enjoying a rickshaw ride to posing for a selfie inside the London Eye, the album screams family goals.

Along with the pictures, Sohail Khan wrote, “London diaries and familia."

Friends and industry colleagues reacted to the happy pictures. Varun Dhawan was among the first to drop a set of red hearts.

Sohail Khan also shared a video of his sons exploring the streets of London.

The caption read, “Love them.”

Replying to the post, Suniel Shetty dropped a red heart.

Sohail Khan also shared a glimpse of how they were 'wondering for food' in London.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998. The two parted ways in 2022 after 24 years of togetherness. Seema and Sohail continue to co-parent their children. They are also spotted on holidays and festivals. In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Seema Kiran Sajdeh had opened up about the time when she had to visit a family court for divorce proceedings.

"I'm saying honestly, an affair is not a deal-breaker. We are human. You grow from it. And it also depends on what type of affair it was. Even if you're thinking about someone, you've already cheated. The deal-breaker actually is to see how the two of you are going through life. Life is short, live it and be happy. Laughter is the best medicine, and the day you stop laughing together, it's over," she said.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh, a fashion designer, was last seen in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.