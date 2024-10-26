Seema Sajdeh Commends Salman Khan's Support For Malaika Arora During Tough Times, "They Are Rocks"

Currently riding high on the success of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives 3 on Netflix, Seema Kiran Sajdeh has opened up on the Khan family dynamics in an exclusive interview with News18. The reality TV star, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, divulged "what makes them this family they are" and lauded her ex brother-in-law Salman Khan for being a "rock" for Malaika Arora after her father Anil Mehta's death in September.

''They are rocks. When it comes to a crisis or if you need anything, they are all there. That's what makes them this family they are,'' Seema shared. She also revealed that when Malaika's father died, Salman happened to be shooting outside at the time, but he immediately rushed back to visit her and be by her side.

Malaika was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, before divorcing in 2017. This was the first time Salman and Malaika met since her divorce. Malaika has appeared with the Khan family on several occasions and they share a cordial bond, but Salman was never a part of these gatherings.

On the work front, Seema was last seen on the Netflix reality show that follows the personal and professional lives of the original star cast of her, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari Soni, who were joined by new faces like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Chawla and Shalini Passi this season.

On the overwhelming response to the show, Seema shared, "You feel really blessed and grateful. Reality is not easy to do because you put your lives out there, but at the end of the day, with this kind of love, it's totally worth it. It's another feeling altogether. There's so much love coming our way for just being ourselves. It's truly humbling."

