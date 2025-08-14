<i>Coolie</i>: Fans Praise Aamir Khan's Role In Rajinikanth's Film As The "Best Cameo Ever"

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie starring Rajinikanth was one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. As it hit the screens today, mixed reviews have been pouring in for the film.

What has impressed the masses, though, is Aamir Khan's cameo appearance in the climax of the film.

What's Happening

While fans whistled and cheered for Thalaivar Rajinikanth's entry in Coolie on the big screen, Aamir Khan's cameo was met with equal fervour.

The Dangal actor arrives towards the climax, and fans praised it, as they called it "the best entry ever".

From his scenes with Rajinikanth to on-point dialogue delivery, Aamir Khan has left the masses impressed.

Aamir Khan plays the role of Dahaa in the film, spanning just 10 minutes. He is someone who has been on The lookout for Rajinikanth's onscreen character for a long time.

Fan Reactions

Fans were ecstatic with Aamir Khan's limited screen presence.

One Internet user wrote, "THE BEST FACE OFF IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA (sic)."

While someone else mentioned, "SUPERB ENTRY. #AamirKhan entry. After a long time, I saw him doing what he does best on screen. And that BGM? Flawless is easily the best. I think his fans should beat him up and drag him into doing a full-blown action-thriller with Lokesh (sic)."

A review on X

Another one wrote, "Best cameo in the history of Indian Cinema."

A review on X

One fan said, "Aamir Khan in Coolie Trailer is pure mass, one of his massiest avatars ever, and easily among the boldest by any Bollywood actor. This is what happens when you present Aamir right. Hats off to Lokesh for unlocking beast Mode, Aamir."

Aamir Khan in Coolie Trailer is pure mass, one of his massiest avatars ever, and easily among the boldest by any Bollywood actor. This is what happens when you present Aamir right. Hats off to Lokesh for unlocking Beast Mode Aamir. #CoolieTrailer #CoolieUnleashed… pic.twitter.com/r1nSeR7hwO — Dahaa (@Thegufrankhan) August 2, 2025

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film clashes with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2, which also released today.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan plays the role of Dahaa in Coolie. Fans are mighty impressed with his short role and his performance alongside Rajinikanth.

