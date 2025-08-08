A Salman Khan Link To Attack On Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was targeted once again, with at least 25 shots being fired at his Kaps Cafe in Canada for the second time in a month. Two gangs - Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi - claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. A purported video of the attack had surfaced in which a voice was heard saying amid the crack of the gunshots: "We had called the target, but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai."

According to sources, the Crime Branch is investigating whether the attackers had done a recce around Mr Sharma's house or shooting set. The comedian may also be granted police protection, they added.

But why are the gangsters targeting Kapil Sharma?

One of the main reasons is believed to be Mr Sharma's closeness to actor Salman Khan, who has been targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck during the shooting of 'Hum Sath Sath Hain' in Jodhpur in 1998. It is believed that the Bishnoi community wants to spread fear among those people close to Mr Khan.

The gangster, who is in prison, has a long-standing feud with Mr Khan and has issued him multiple threats in the past as his community considers blackbucks sacred. Mr Khan has been under a high security cover since the attack at his house last year. He was upgraded to Y+ security after the April 14 firing incident last year when two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots at Mr Khan's Bandra residence and fled the spot.

Shubham Lonkar's name was mentioned in one of the posts claiming responsibility for the attack on Mr Sharma's cafe. Lonkar was responsible for the murder of former minister Baba Siddique - who was also close to Mr Khan.

Sources also believe that Mr Sharma's popularity may be a reason for the gangsters targeting him.

Additionally, they believe that the gangsters want to create an atmosphere of fear in Bollywood.

Attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada's Surrey for a second time this month on Thursday. The Kaps Cafe has said they will stand "firm" against violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.

The first attack at the comedian's newly opened Kap's Cafe happened on July 10, when some employees were still inside. No one was injured in the firing. At least 10 bullet holes were found in a window at the cafe, while another window pane was shattered. A member of the terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had claimed responsibility for the attack after they said a participant at the comedian's show made some "humorous" remarks on the traditional dress and conduct of Nihang Sikhs, which hurt the sentiments of the community.

The BKI is recognised as a terrorist outfit by the Canadian government. Laddi is also on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list.