Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence On Canada Cafe Shooting: 'Every Time Shots Were Fired, We Got Better Business'

The trailer launch of Kapil Sharma's upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was held in Mumbai, where the actor-comedian arrived with the entire star cast.

During the press conference, Kapil was asked about the firing incident that took place at his restaurant in Canada. He responded openly and in detail.

Kapil said, "This incident happened in Canada... in Vancouver... and I think there were three firing incidents there. I feel that, according to the rules there, maybe the police don't have enough power to control such things. But when our case happened, it was taken up at the federal level. Just like we have our Central Government here, the matter was discussed in the Canadian Parliament."

He further added, "I believe that whatever God does, we can't always understand the reason behind it. Many people called me and told me that several such incidents had happened there earlier as well. But when the firing happened at our cafe, it became big news. Now the police there and the law-and-order system are taking steps to make improvements."

Kapil also praised the Mumbai Police, saying, "I have always felt safe in Mumbai and in my country. There is no police force like the Mumbai Police. Every time shots were fired there, our cafe; ended up getting an even bigger opening afterwards. So, when God is with you, everything turns out fine."

It has been reported that Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada has been fired upon nearly three times so far. Although Kapil had remained silent about the matter for a long time, he has now expressed hope that such incidents do not happen again, neither to him nor to anyone else.

