What Kapil Sharma Told Dharmendra For Being The First-Ever Guest On Comedy Nights With Kapil

Long before Kapil Sharma's comedy show became extremely popular, it was Dharmendra who graced it as the first guest. Dharmendra's death at 89 has left his fans and the industry mourning deeply. In several old interviews that have resurfaced, Kapil Sharma had once thanked Dharmendra for not hesitating to appear on Comedy Nights with Kapil, especially when most celebrities had rejected the offer.

When Kapil Sharma Expressed Gratitude Towards Dharmendra

The inaugural episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil aired on June 22, 2013. Dharmendra appeared on the show as the first celebrity guest to promote his film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude on several occasions.

He said, "Dharmendra ji came as a guest when the show was still in production. His movie had been released, so he didn't need us. Still, he agreed to be our guest. I'll always be thankful to him. It's his blessings that the show he graced in the first episode is so popular today."

Over the years, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have appeared on episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kapil Sharma's Tribute To Dharmendra

Kapil Sharma penned a heartfelt note following Dharmendra's death.

The caption read, "Goodbye Dharma Paji, you're gone, it's so sad, it feels like losing your father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave me will always remain in my heart and memories. How to settle in someone's heart in a moment, no one knew it better than you. In our hearts, you will always be. May God place you at His feet. #DharmendraDeol."

Dharmendra's last rites took place on November 24; he died at the age of 89. A prayer meet is reportedly expected this week, with venue details yet to be disclosed.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Tired Dharmendra Shot His Last Film Ikkis Despite A 'Killing Schedule', Says Director Sriram Raghavan