'<i>Besura</i> Tansen': Kapil Sharma Hits Back At Criticism Over Amol Muzumdar And SRK's <i>Chak De! India</i> Comparison

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma lauded coach Amol Muzumdar, who led the Indian Women's Cricket Team to their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup win in 2025. However, the host faced backlash when he compared Amol's victory to Shah Rukh Khan's role in Chak De! India.

What's Happening

Kapil Sharma told Amol Muzumdar, "Since you won the cricket World Cup, do you know that people are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from Chak De! online? Seriously, sir. You are handsome too. Do you feel like Shah Rukh?"

The coach replied, "No, not like Chak De!."

Shah Rukh Khan's character was Kabir Khan in the hit film. Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues interrupted, "He is lying; he even changed his name from Amol Muzumdar to Kabir Muzumdar."

X Reactions

Fans on X were not too happy with the comparison.

Dear sir when did I say Kabir khan? I said Shahrukh khan, and it was in a humorous way, which you will never understand bcoz apka taansane to besura hai hahaha, anyways happy new year. Stay happy n spread happiness. https://t.co/EupBMmgPTy — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 1, 2026

One person wrote, "Idiot @KapilSharmaK9 should know that the real hero was Mir Ranjan Negi, not Kabir Khan, the reel hero! I wish Amol Muzumdar had fact-checked this clown."

Kapil Sharma defended himself, "Dear sir, when did I say Kabir Khan? I said Shah Rukh Khan, and it was in a humorous way, which you will never understand because apka Tansen toh besura hai (your singing is out of tune) hahaha, anyways happy new year. Stay happy and spread happiness."

Some other fans supported Kapil Sharma.

An advocate wrote, "Did he say Kabir Khan? He just referred to a film."

Kapil reposted it, adding, "Yes, my lord, that's what I wanted to say, who explains it better than a lawyer, thank you."

One Internet user commented, "Ignore such jokers."

To which Kapil replied, "I know, Gupta ji, I was just sitting in the toilet that time. Kuch alag se time nahi nikala maine inko reply karne ke liye (I did not seek out time to reply to him). Hahaha, Happy New Year to you, too, sir."

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the comedy show is available on Netflix. The key members include Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu serve as the judges.

ALSO READ | Why Internet Wants Chak De 2 On India's World Cup Win And Amol Muzumdar