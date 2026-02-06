AP Dhillon Reacts To Mobiles, Wallets Stolen At His Delhi Concert: "The Person Who Bought Rs 6 Lakh Ticket..."

The teaser for an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring rapper AP Dhillon and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi was recently unveiled. What caught the Internet's attention was how AP Dhillon laughed it off after Kapil Sharma pointed out that expensive mobile phones and wallets were stolen at his Delhi concert in December last year. Moreover, tickets for the concerts went as high as ₹6.25 lakh.

"AP stage pe apna talent dikha rahe the... aur log audience mein apna talent," Kapil said. The rapper-singer came up with a witty one-liner, saying, "Jisne 6 lakh diye hain, poora toh karna hai (Whoever paid that much has to balance it out)."

In the promo, Kapil stole the limelight when he introduced AP Dhillon and Anubhav Bassi in his signature style. He said, "Aaj is manch pe do global stars maujood hain - AP Dhillon aur Kapil Sharma (Today, two global stars are present on this stage - AP Dhillon and Kapil Sharma)," leaving out the actor-comedian in the introduction.

AP Dhillon's December Tour

During AP Dhillon's One of One India Tour in December 2025, the highest-tier VVIP-Crystal package in Mumbai was priced at around ₹6.25 lakh (inclusive of booking fees).

After the Delhi concert, many attendees complained about stolen electronic gadgets.

The crime branch even caught four offenders behind the mass mobile theft, recovering around 40 smartphones worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to the crime branch, an organized interstate gang was behind the thefts, targeting high-end mobile phones including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung S24 Ultra.